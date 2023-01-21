Flossy holds the Guiness World Record for being the oldest living cat. Her human mama adopted Flossy when the cat was already a senior. She says she doesn't feel like she's sharing her home with the oldest cat, but instead feels like she's the one living in Flossy's home. Flossy is 26 years old, and is full of love for her human mama. From the video, Flossy seems more spry and energetic than many younger cats I've met. This furry old gal deserves all the catnip and tuna in the world!