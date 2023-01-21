Flossy holds the Guiness World Record for being the oldest living cat. Her human mama adopted Flossy when the cat was already a senior. She says she doesn't feel like she's sharing her home with the oldest cat, but instead feels like she's the one living in Flossy's home. Flossy is 26 years old, and is full of love for her human mama. From the video, Flossy seems more spry and energetic than many younger cats I've met. This furry old gal deserves all the catnip and tuna in the world!
Flossy holds the Guiness World Record for being the oldest living cat
- COMMENTS
- cats
- cute
- world record
Look inside the strange and wonderful "Mewseum" of cats within this fellow's home
"I was just sitting here, and we weren't doing anything, and I remembered a friend of mine collected mushrooms about 20-something years ago," Shawn Redner, of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, told UPI. "We would get all those from second-hand shops and antique malls. I said to [my wife] Hilary, 'Come on, we're gonna go find some… READ THE REST
Genius: a catnip-infused paper bag
If you have cats, you probably know that they love paper bags and catnip. Here is a product that combines them. A website called chewy sells catnip-infused paper bags for $2.88 a pair. I'm going to buy some! If anyone has purchased these, please let us know how your cats like them. [Via Dolby Brain] READ THE REST
Watch a cat lick milk from under a glass table for a strong dose of ASMR
Wow, the ASMR triggered by this stunning close-up video of a cat audibly lapping up milk is something to behold. Beautifully shot from under a glass table and posted by TikTok's furryfritz, I'm still basking in its aftereffects 10 minutes later. Front page thumbnail image: Creative Cat Studio / shutterstock.com READ THE REST
For only $99, give yourself the gift of luxury with this unique subscription box
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're tired of the same old box of blazé goods arriving at your doorstep, it might be time to switch it up. Spice up your monthly door-to-door subscription with this… READ THE REST
Sam's Club minimizes inflation's impact on your grocery bills
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Inflation isn't exactly pleasant: It seems like every time you turn around, prices have raised yet again. However, there are ways to combat rising costs — and one of the most… READ THE REST
This pipe is called genius for a good reason
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Remember the old days when, if we wanted to toke up, we'd have to sneak off to some hidden hovel and hope that the parental units, or worse yet, the cops… READ THE REST