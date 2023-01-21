For only $99, give yourself the gift of luxury with this unique subscription box

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

If you're tired of the same old box of blazé goods arriving at your doorstep, it might be time to switch it up. Spice up your monthly door-to-door subscription with this unique, artisanal box of delights.

The Vices Luxury Box is designed to bring a little grandeur and excitement to your life. These carefully curated boxes feature high-end products from companies around the world. Each month, you'll receive a delivery with treats from special artisans and boutique shops from all over the globe. With this subscription, you can experience a whole new world from the comfort of your home. Even better, this incredible box is on sale for $99!

Each of these opulent boxes is an adventure, as they revolve around a chosen theme and offer a fun variety of goodies. Packages feature treats like artisanal coffee, hand-picked selections of Rosé wines, special spices, and much more. With a Vices subscription box, you can explore stunning international gifts and brands you wouldn't normally have access to. And if you're looking for a gift for that boujee friend you've got, why not send them a box of luxurious goods and gourmet food to make them smile?

Once you purchase your first Vices box, look out for a digital voucher code in your email. Redeem the code on their website (robbvices.com) and get ready for your package of unique and delicious treats.

These boxes have earned high reviews for their incredible selections. Men's Journal raved, "These boxes are far from your average subscription. Each package is highly curated to only feature truly high-end items." Give yourself something exciting to look forward to every month!

Treat yourself (and maybe even your boujee friend) to the opulent delights of the Vices Luxury Box now for just $99.99 (reg. $159).

Prices subject to change.