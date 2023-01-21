Get these unique waterproof headphones for $80 for your next jog in the rain

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

There's nothing worse than working out in silence. With these high-quality bone conducting headphones, you can listen to music or audio no matter what type of training you're doing.

The Wave Open-Ear Bone Conduction Headphones were designed for swimmers who want to wade through the water to the beat of their favorite hype track. These innovative headphones can keep you connected in or out of the water for up to 5 hours. Listening to a playlist, podcast, or audiobook could help you keep your mind off of your workout and makes it a whole lot more fun. Just when you think you're maxed out on energy, distraction is key!

If a dip in the pool is on the schedule, the Wave headphones are fully waterproof and submersible in up to 1.5 meters of water. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 technology, easily connect, stream audio, and load up to 3,000 of your favorite tunes. With 16GB of MP3 storage, you can rock out and stay motivated for hours without having to carry your phone along with you.

These lightweight, ergonomic headphones are designed with comfortability in mind. They rest outside of your ears and utilize bone conduction technology to send sound waves and tiny vibrations through your cheekbones to your inner ear. The molded fit helps them to stay secure on your ears even when you're doing a high-intensity activity.

Athletes everywhere are switching over to Wave headphones. The New York Post said, "​​Wave Open-Ear Bone Conduction Headphones will let you listen to your favorite workout playlist while doing laps in the pool." Now you can go for a dive, hike, run, or bike ride without constantly having to adjust your headphones.

Jump in, the water is fine! Get the Wave Open-Ear Bone Conduction Headphones for only $79.95.

