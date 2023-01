Check out this sweet Golden Retriever named Ellie who is clearly such a good girl. She's listening to Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart." Her humans are laughing hysterically, because, I mean, it IS funny, but poor Ellie just looks so confused. She's simply following directions!

Ellie's human is called Kevin Bubolz and has a website and a TikTok where he shares all kinds of cute videos of Golden Retrievers Ellie and Emma.