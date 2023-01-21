Prepare to be grossed out: baby horses are born with something called "foal slippers"

Baby horses are born with something called "foal slippers". I would have guessed that horses came out of the womb with smooth, pretty little hooves. Unfortunately, I was wrong. Baby horse hooves are covered in rubbery hoove fragments. The rubbery texture is called a "capsule", and protects the mama horse from the sharp, uneven hoof fragments while the baby is passing through the birth canal.

