Venera Kazarova is an artist who incorporates her sculptures into real-life spaces through stop motion

Venera Kazarova is an artist who incorporates sculptures into real-life spaces through stop motion. In this Kafkaesque animation, giant beetles climb around the walls of a bedroom as the artist sleeps. I love the way Kazarova often combines slightly eerie subject matter with playfully constructed sculptures, like this piece featuring expanding paper-like veins. I adore looking at Kazarova's incredible and ethereal costumes, as well.
- COMMENTS
- art
- sculpture
- surreal
