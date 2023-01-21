Venera Kazarova is an artist who incorporates her sculptures into real-life spaces through stop motion

Popkin

Venera Kazarova is an artist who incorporates sculptures into real-life spaces through stop motion. In this Kafkaesque animation, giant beetles climb around the walls of a bedroom as the artist sleeps. I love the way Kazarova often combines slightly eerie subject matter with playfully constructed sculptures, like this piece featuring expanding paper-like veins. I adore looking at Kazarova's incredible and ethereal costumes, as well. 