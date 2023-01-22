Cows try to intimidate a stoic goose

Popkin

As a group of cows try to stomp and intimidate a goose, the stoic bird stands its ground. Despite being much smaller than its bullies, this bird cannot be intimidated. I have to say, I'm far more afraid of geese than I am of cows. If you've ever been chased by a viscous goose, you know what I'm talking about. 