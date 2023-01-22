SNL's 'The Black Lotus' spoofs its white counterpart

Rusty Blazenhoff

"All the decadence. All the intrigue. None of the foolishness." Aubrey Plaza hosted SNL so no surprise they spoofed the hit show she starred in, The White Lotus. The sketch imagines an HBO show called The Black Lotus where its staffers are not taking any crap from the resort's privileged white guests. (via The Awesomer)