The trailer for Polite Society is a gift to all action fans

Action movies are in an interesting position. On the hand, the genre has undergone a massive resurgence following the success of the John Wick movies, which have served as the template for modern action. At the same time, the big-budget action flicks that dominate the multiplex have become so predictable and formulaic that, to the uninitiated, the action genre probably looks dumber than ever. For every stylish and fun movie like Bullet Train, we're forced to endure 20 Fast And Furious movies. And even though the Fast franchise is fun, it's always possible to have too much of a good thing.

Even though there are downsides, one of the coolest aspects of being a modern action fan is seeing how thoroughly the glass ceiling has been shattered relating to female-led action flicks. In the video linked above, you can check out the exciting and fast-paced trailer for the action comedy Polite Society, which looks like an eclectic fusion of several genres.