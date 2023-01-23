10-year-old asks for a DNA test on a cookie allegedly bitten by Santa to prove if he's real or not

A 10-year-old girl from Cumberland, Rhode Island has a big question that she's hoping a DNA test will answer. Wanting to know if Santa Claus is real, she put a cookie he allegedly bit in a plastic baggy and sent it down to her local police department. The evidence, which also included a carrot supposedly bitten by a reindeer, arrived to the station just after Christmas with a handwritten note asking the cops to test for DNA. The police took the inquiry seriously, gathering the evidence and sending it to the state's forensics unit for further examination. Providence news station NBC 10 WJAR interviewed Scarlett Duomato, the fourth-grade sleuth, and learned that she's a fan of crime shows. As of this writing, the case is still open and I think I speak for all of us when I say, I can't wait to hear what their investigation reveals. (via Neatorama)