15 reasons why the world needs Ukrainian victory, by a historian of political atrocity

While Tucker Carlson and the GOP are rootin' for Putin's power-mad campaign to seize Ukraine (because they want the U.S. to be a christofacsist state like Russia), most of the world supports Ukraine. In his newsletter, Timothy Snyder lists 15 reasons why a Ukrainian victory is essential if we want to preserve democracy.
Here are a few:
1. To halt atrocity. Russia's occupation is genocidal. Wherever the Ukrainians recover territory, they save lives, and re-establish the principle that people have a right not to be tortured, deported, and murdered.
6. To weaken the prestige of tyrants. In this century, the trend has been towards authoritarianism, with Putinism as a force and a model. Its defeat by a democracy reverses that trend. Fascism is about force, and is discredited by defeat.
12. To head off future resource wars. Aside from being a consistent perpetrator of war crimes, Russia's Wagner group seizes mineral resources by violence wherever it can. This is why it is fighting in Bakhmut.