Animation: T-Rex suffers toilet paper trouble

This is a terrific commercial for a bidet – with a long hose. The T-Rex has found itself in a predicament. After noisily evacuating their intestines and bladder, the T-Rex seems to slowly realize that the toilet paper is not only too far away, but his oddly small top arms cannot quite reach the roll. After some grunts and sighs, a long roar soon follows – which I imagine might be the T-Rex hoping another friend might help out or anger at its God for this evolutionary shortcoming. The post is from Hunainn on TikTok. The T- Rex has to be thinking, "Bidets are the best for hygiene."