Behold PSone.css and NES.css, stylesheets that make it easy for you to make websites look like video games of popular vintage. The former evokes the gradientastic world of the PlayStation 1, whereas the latter heads into the more low-fi look of the original Nintendo Entertainment System.

My vivid memory of the PS1 aesthetic is that this was when we started using dissonant chords, so heavily processed they sound almost melodious, as menu/UI feedback noises.