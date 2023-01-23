Via our pal Steve Silberman comes this little gem from late last November. While on The Tonight Show, comedian and SNL castmember, James Austin Johnson, runs through the different ways Bob Dylan might sound singing "Jingle Bells" through the decades.
James Austin Johnson sings "Jingle Bells" as Bob Dylan through the decades
