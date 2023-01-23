Love & Rockets and Siouxsie playing at this year's Cruel World festival in Pasadena, CA

Musical legends Love & Rockets and Siouxsie—two phenomenal acts who defined alternative culture in the post-punk 1980s—will perform at this year's Cruel World music festival in Pasadena, California on May 20. Love and Rockets hasn't played live since 2008 and Siouxsie hasn't taken the stage in North America in 15 years. Iggy Pop is co-headlining with Siouxsie, and other artists performing include Billy Idol, Echo & The Bunnymen, The Human League, Adam Ant, Gary Numan, and many other greats from the 1980s and beyond.