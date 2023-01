Valentine's Day is nigh and social activist Skylar Munday aka Femmmeow has humorously altered vintage valentines for the occasion. For those with delicate sensibilities, these are not the valentines for you. But if sass is your love language, head to her Instagram to see the whole collection. But, beware, some are definitely NSFW. Love'em? A few of them are available to purchase at her shop ($5 each).