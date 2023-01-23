Prince's original version of "Manic Monday," unheard until recently (video)

"Manic Monday" (1986) was a massive hit for The Bangles but, of course, Prince was the genius who penned the track. But it wouldn't be until after Prince's death that his original recording of the song would be officially released, on the 2019 compilation of Prince's demos, titled Originals. The music video above cuts together archival rehearsal footage from the artist's vault captured during the Purple Rain era.

"I knew it was an incredible gift," the Bangles' Susanna Hoffs told the New York Times. "It was like putting on the slipper in a fairy tale."

It's long been rumored that Prince gave them the song because he had a thing for Hoffs but who knows. And really, who cares. Great song. Both versions.