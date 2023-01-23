Real-life insurance lawyer assesses damage in superhero movies and TV shows

Rusty Blazenhoff

Florida-based Stacey Giulianti is both an insurance lawyer and a comic book fan. Who better to review and assess the damage in superhero movies and television shows, such as Man of Steel, The Batman, Spider-Man: Homecoming, 'Venom, The Boys and Avengers: Infinity War, than a 30-year veteran in the field?