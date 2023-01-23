Seriously huge-ass toad found in Australia

From SkyNews:

Ranger Kylee Gray said her team were "blown away" by the "monster" cane toad which weighed 2.7kg and is believed to be female.

She told the Australian Broadcasting Corp it was by far the largest toad she had encountered and said it looked "almost like a football with legs".

[…]

Ms Gray said rangers had dubbed the toad "Toadzilla", adding that the museum would be checking if it might be the largest toad found.