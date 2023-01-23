The trailer for Undisputed marks the first major boxing game in a decade

Sports video games are a strange subgenre. Outside of the annual release schedule, which virtually ensures only a slight increase in gameplay between entries, the central premise of sports games is pretty ludicrous. Why play a digital version of a game that you can actually go outside and play? Video games usually work best when they allow the player to fulfill fantasies that would typically be impossible in reality.

However, even though the premise of sports games is usually somewhat silly, there's one realm where the concept makes perfect sense: combat sports. Sports games are the best way to participate in your favorite pastime without incurring physical damage if you're an MMA, wrestling, or boxing fan.

In the last decade, there have been a host of MMA games that provide a realistic simulation for fans, but, similar to the sport itself, boxing games have essentially vanished. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for Undisputed, the first major boxing produced in the last decade.