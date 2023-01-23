Video: Is Stevie Ray Vaughan saying that Jimi Hendrix was murdered?

When I heard that Texas guitar virtuoso Stevie Ray Vaughan had died in a helicopter crash in August of 1990, I lived in a dorm room with a suitemate that played the guitar. All we did that night, and the next weeks, was listen to SRV. His version of Jimmy Hendrix's "Little Wing" is still in rotation every week on my playlist.

In this clip from Guitar Gods, SRV shares his opinions on the similarities between his guitar playing and life and that of Jimmy Hendrix. At the end of the clip, he drops this whopper of an accusation.

"I don't believe that he died because he was a druggie. I believe he had a little help because he scared many people."

This is not a new revelation or perspective.

On September 18th, 1970, Hendrix was found dead in a London apartment of asphyxiation due to choking on his vomit after overdosing on the prescription sleeping pill Vesparax.

As Drew Wardle writes in a 2021 article in Far Out Magazine,