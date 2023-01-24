Bad Robot is gearing up to make a Hot Wheels movie

Hollywood can turn anything into a movie these days. People fail to realize how influential the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was to the kind of movies that Hollywood greenlights. Before Pirates of the Caribbean, the conventional wisdom was making a film about a ride or toy was an impossible feat, as there wasn't enough story to justify a two-hour commitment from an audience.

However, when Pirates of the Caribbean made absurd profits in conjunction with garnering copious critical praise, Hollywood realized that nothing was off-limits regarding film adaptations. In the decades following Pirates of the Caribbean, we got two Lego movies, an Emoji movie and a Battleship movie. It's kind of shocking to think we haven't gotten a Mcdonald's movie yet, but I don't wanna give Tinsletown any ideas.

Keeping the focus on films inspired by toys, according to Deadline, Bad Robot-the JJ Abrams-led production house that helmed the Star Trek reboot series and Star Wars sequels-is gearing up to produce a Hot Wheels movie.