Check out some of the breathtaking effects work from the second episode of The Last of Us



As the world began to bid adieu to The Walking Dead, HBO Max decided it was time to pounce on the vacuum of zombie television shows by green-lighting a series based on The Last of Us. And now that two episodes of the series have aired, it's safe to say the decision was a genius one. Similar to the television series it inspired, The Last of Us game arrived when it felt like the zombie boom of the late 2000s and early 2010s was nearing its apex. It seemed unlikely that yet another zombie-centric IP could excite the general public, but the cinematic storytelling The Last of Us pioneered elevated the game beyond "simple zombie stuff" into high-quality fiction, irrespective of genre and medium.

The last two episodes of The Last of Us have already set the bar for zombie stories higher than ever with their brutal realism and stunning effects work. In the video linked above, you can check out some behind-the-scenes footage from episode two.