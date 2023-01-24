Forspoken releases to middling reviews

Grant St. Clair
Forspoken. Courtesy of Square Enix

Square Enix's Forspoken made waves with its teaser trailer back in August only to receive instant meme treatment, and not quite in a good way. Now, the hour of release has come, and Forspoken has predictably been met with a resounding 'meh' across the board. Most of the criticism has centered on the unoriginal story and and bland world and art design—and, of course, the protagonist's constant, Whedon-esque stream of consciousness dialogue. It's not 2011 anymore; self-awareness isn't groundbreaking.

On the other hand, the combat is stylish and fundamentally satisfying, if a bit finicky when you're first getting used to it. Between you and me, though, you're better off buying Devil May Cry 5 for, like, twenty dollars instead of shelling out for yet another half-baked RPG.