Forspoken releases to middling reviews

Square Enix's Forspoken made waves with its teaser trailer back in August only to receive instant meme treatment, and not quite in a good way. Now, the hour of release has come, and Forspoken has predictably been met with a resounding 'meh' across the board. Most of the criticism has centered on the unoriginal story and and bland world and art design—and, of course, the protagonist's constant, Whedon-esque stream of consciousness dialogue. It's not 2011 anymore; self-awareness isn't groundbreaking.

On the other hand, the combat is stylish and fundamentally satisfying, if a bit finicky when you're first getting used to it. Between you and me, though, you're better off buying Devil May Cry 5 for, like, twenty dollars instead of shelling out for yet another half-baked RPG.