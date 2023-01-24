Logical fallacies, cognitive biases, and mind traps are essentially bugs in our brains that interfere with reasoning and rational thought. The first step to being a better thinker is to acknowledge these kinds of errors that cloud our judgement and hijack decision-making processes. This Escaping Ordinary video describes 21 of these "thinking errors" in 21 minutes.
Here are 21 of the most common thinking errors (video)
COMMENTS
- brains
- cognitive science
- psychology
- thinking
