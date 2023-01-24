Here are 21 of the most common thinking errors (video)

David Pescovitz

Logical fallacies, cognitive biases, and mind traps are essentially bugs in our brains that interfere with reasoning and rational thought. The first step to being a better thinker is to acknowledge these kinds of errors that cloud our judgement and hijack decision-making processes. This Escaping Ordinary video describes 21 of these "thinking errors" in 21 minutes.

image: Stmool/Shutterstock