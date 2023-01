Beloved Seattle-area burger stand chain Dick's is celebrating their 69th anniversary by rolling back prices to 1954: 19 cents for a hamburger!

Much to the consternation of Seattle transplants, local natives proudly regard Dick's modest burgers and limp and greasy French fries, but all agree that Dick's real ice cream milk shakes are a time-honored treat. As they say in Seattle, "Eat a bag of Dicks!"