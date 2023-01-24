Michelle Yeoh makes history with her Oscar nomination

The old adage states, "an overnight sensation is ten years in the making." In the case of Michelle Yeoh, they might need to add a couple of decades to the saying. In case you've been out of the loop, Yeoh is on the run of her career. In addition to her major roles in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Crazy Rich Asians, Michelle Yeoh took yet another step into the A-list with her incredible performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Even though Yeoh has been a constant fixture in Hollywood for years, it feels like she's only finally getting recognition after building a cult fanbase through her time as a Hong Kong action star.

For fans of 80s Hong Kong action flicks, Yeoh was already a trailblazer for her stunning array of films, but now she can add another layer to her pioneering resume. With her best actress nomination for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Michelle Yeoh is the first Asian woman to receive the honor.