Michelle Yeoh makes history with her Oscar nomination

The old adage states, "an overnight sensation is ten years in the making." In the case of Michelle Yeoh, they might need to add a couple of decades to the saying. In case you've been out of the loop, Yeoh is on the run of her career. In addition to her major roles in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Crazy Rich Asians, Michelle Yeoh took yet another step into the A-list with her incredible performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Even though Yeoh has been a constant fixture in Hollywood for years, it feels like she's only finally getting recognition after building a cult fanbase through her time as a Hong Kong action star.
For fans of 80s Hong Kong action flicks, Yeoh was already a trailblazer for her stunning array of films, but now she can add another layer to her pioneering resume. With her best actress nomination for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Michelle Yeoh is the first Asian woman to receive the honor.
It took 59 years for Michelle Yeoh to land her first lead role in a Hollywood film. And it's taken 95 years for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to recognize a woman who identifies as Asian in its best actress category.
"It's taken a long time. But I think this is more than me," Yeoh told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday after the nominations were announced of the historic nod. "At the present moment, constantly, all the time, having Asians walking up to me saying, 'You can do it, you're doing it for us.' It's like, 'I understand. I totally understand.' All this time, they've not been recognized, they've not been heard."