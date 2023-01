YouTuber @on4word meticulously recreated all 42 minutes and 26 seconds of Radiohead's infamous 2007 pay-what-you-want album In Rainbows — using nothing but audio samples from MARIO 64. Which makes you wonder: what kind of mystical mushroom power-up could inspire such a thing?

You can also download the full album (or skip around song-by-song) via Bandcamp: