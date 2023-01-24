Retired FBI official arrested over ties to Russian oligarch

ABC News reports that Charles McGonigal, a former FBI agent in a senior counterintelligence role, was arrested over suspicions he helped a Russian billionaire violate sanctions.

He was arrested Saturday afternoon after he arrived at JFK Airport following travel in Sri Lanka, the sources said. … McGonigal, 54, is charged with violating U.S. sanctions by trying to get Deripaska off the sanctions list. McGonigal is one of the highest ranking former FBI officials ever charged with a crime. McGonigal and Shestakov, who worked for the FBI investigating oligarchs, allegedly agreed in 2021 to investigate a rival Russian oligarch in return for payments from Deripaska, according to the Justice Department. McGonigal and Shestakov are accused of receiving payments through shell companies and forging signatures in order to keep it a secret that Deripaska was paying them.

