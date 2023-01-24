Turkey terrorizing trailer park. Residents arming themselves golf clubs (video)

A wild turkey is terrorizing a trailer park in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. The turkey first turned up in late 2021 and "has literally taken over our life," resident Rachael Gross says.

"This turkey attacks me every single day. Follows me, goes up my stairs, tries to get into my house. When I leave in my car, it follows my car," she said[…]

"I have to carry my broom and my water and my golf club everywhere I go," she said.

From CBS News: