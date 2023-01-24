Turkey terrorizing trailer park. Residents arming themselves golf clubs (video)

A wild turkey is terrorizing a trailer park in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. The turkey first turned up in late 2021 and "has literally taken over our life," resident Rachael Gross says.
"This turkey attacks me every single day. Follows me, goes up my stairs, tries to get into my house. When I leave in my car, it follows my car," she said[…]
"I have to carry my broom and my water and my golf club everywhere I go," she said.
From CBS News:
[Resident Emily] Ahlsten and Gross say they've reached out to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) who offered them suggestions including removing bird feeders or chopping down branches where the turkey nests. While they've taken down their bird feeders, others still have them up inside the mobile home park[…]
"It's not safe for anybody including the turkey so I would just like it to be relocated to a place it could be with other turkeys and not be a nuisance to people or potentially hurt somebody," Ahlsten said.
On relocating wild turkeys, the DNR says, "Trapping and relocating "nuisance" turkeys is not an option. The methods used to trap turkeys in remote areas are often impractical or ineffective in urban or suburban areas due to safety or disturbance. Released turkeys may also continue their inappropriate actions where they are released or may move substantial distances to other suburban sites."