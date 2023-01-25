Building a boat to sail around the world when you don't know boat building or sailing

There's something captivating about people who have a Field of Dreams moment and decide to do something that seems utterly crazy to the rest of us.

Such is the case with Steve Denette, profiled in this CBS Saturday Morning piece. Denette has never built a boat and never sailed one, but one day, he decided to put his life savings into scratch-building a 38' wooden sailboat and sailing it around the world. He's not even sure he'll like sailing, but he's anxious to find out.

You can follow Denette's boat-building progress on his YouTube channel.