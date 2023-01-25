Cartoon Network "severs ties" with Rick and Morty co-creator over domestic violence case

I've never watched Rick and Morty but from its online fandom it doesn't surprise me in the least bit to learn that its co-creator is accused of beating up his girlfriend and that Cartoon Network has had enough.

"Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland," a rep for the network tells Yahoo Entertainment. … NBC News reported Jan. 12 that Roiland had been charged in May 2020 for an incident that occurred in January of that year in Orange County, Calif., involving an anonymous woman who Roiland was dating at the time. He later pleaded not guilty to one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit.

The problem: Roiland voices the main characters and Cartoon Network is on the contractual hook for dozens more episodes. Good luck!