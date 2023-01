Loaded, chambered, and left with the safety off in the truck bed? The dog was just there.

The shooting unfolded around 9:40 a.m. in a truck on the 1600 block of East 80th Street, a country road about 46 miles south of Wichita, Wellington Fire and EMS Chief Tim Hay told NBC News. The dog stepped on the rifle in the back of the truck, causing it to fire and hit the back of the man, who was found in the front passenger seat, he said.