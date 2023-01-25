GOP Rep. Monica De La Cruz is angry that DirecTV practices free market principles

Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-TX) is hopping mad that DirecTV didn't run its plan to cancel Newsmax by the GOP politburo's Ministry of Truth First.

She took the Capitol floor to vent her querulous indignation: "DirecTV, one of my district's largest satellite providers, has threatened to remove Newsmax from its lineup… This appears to be another victory in the woke left's efforts to cancel conservatives and limit free speech."

Like others of her ilk, De La Cruz either pretends not to understand the first amendment or is stupid.

Newsweek reports that DirecTV did not renew its contract with Newsmax after the fake news channel "demanded a fee."