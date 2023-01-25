GOP Rep. Monica De La Cruz is angry that DirecTV practices free market principles

Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-TX) is hopping mad that DirecTV didn't run its plan to cancel Newsmax by the GOP politburo's Ministry of Truth First.
She took the Capitol floor to vent her querulous indignation: "DirecTV, one of my district's largest satellite providers, has threatened to remove Newsmax from its lineup… This appears to be another victory in the woke left's efforts to cancel conservatives and limit free speech."
Like others of her ilk, De La Cruz either pretends not to understand the first amendment or is stupid.
Newsweek reports that DirecTV did not renew its contract with Newsmax after the fake news channel "demanded a fee."
DirecTV said it would have liked to continue offering the channel, but that Newsmax demanded a fee—as other major news channels do—to supplement advertising revenue. The channel and a raft of GOP congressmen have claimed the channel was "de-platformed" for being a conservative outlet.
"On multiple occasions, we made it clear to Newsmax that we wanted to continue to offer the network," a DirecTV spokesperson said in a statement. "But ultimately, Newsmax's demands for rate increases would have led to significantly higher costs that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base."