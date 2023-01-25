Journalist deaths increased 50% last year

Led by killings in Haiti, Ukraine and Mexico, journalist deaths rose by 50% in 2022, reports the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists.

In Mexico, the slayings appeared to be due to a toxic mix of drug gang violence, local political corruption and a lack of punishment for killers.

Sonia de Anda reports for the Esquina32 news website in the northern border city of Tijuana, where two journalists were killed in the space of a week in January 2022. She said reporters there have changed their work habits or requested police protection since the killings.

"This changed our entire work dynamic," De Anda said. "If reporters go to a high-risk area that's further away, they'll tell their colleagues where they are going." She also noted that requests for official protection "increased exponentially" after the killings.