Karsten Belt adds saxophone solos to "songs that don't need them"

TikToker Karsten Belt creates videos where he adds saxophone solos to a variety of songs. He says he's "adding saxophone solos to songs that don't need them." Maybe he's right, but I think his solos enhance the songs, making good songs even better. He describes himself as a "21 year old dutch saxophone player." He's a pretty incredible musician. Here he is adding a sax solo to Sia's Chandelier, to Harry Stiles' Sign of the Times, and Adele's Easy On Me. Check out his TikTok for lots more!