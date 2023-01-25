TikToker Karsten Belt creates videos where he adds saxophone solos to a variety of songs. He says he's "adding saxophone solos to songs that don't need them." Maybe he's right, but I think his solos enhance the songs, making good songs even better. He describes himself as a "21 year old dutch saxophone player." He's a pretty incredible musician. Here he is adding a sax solo to Sia's Chandelier, to Harry Stiles' Sign of the Times, and Adele's Easy On Me. Check out his TikTok for lots more!
Karsten Belt adds saxophone solos to "songs that don't need them"
