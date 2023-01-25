Lindsey Graham and George Santos peddle Chick-fil-A, most likely for a handout (video)

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) must be hard up for donations. Twice in one day, the political sellout, who once pledged he would "go to war" for Chick-fil-A, plugged the conservative fast food chain in front of the camera.

"If you come to my house, you'll find Chick-fil-A bags all over the floor," he said in his first product placement push (see first video below, posted by Aaron Rupar).

His second plug came a little later in the day, repeating the same Chick-fil-A song-and-dance act (and yes, by the sudden nervous eye-irritation, causing him to poke at his face, it was most likely just an act): "You've got Trump, you've got Pence, you've got Biden. The only thing I think you'll find at my house is a bunch of Chick-fil-A bags on the floor" (see second video below, posted by Citizen Free Press).

And perhaps there was something to Graham's fowl fiction, as video today shows House liar George Santos (R–NY) trying the same trick, strategically placing a large Chick-fil-A bag squarely in front of a camera and walking off without it (see third video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski).

Chick-fil-A, owned by anti-LGBTQ billionaire Dan Carthy, did give $48,431 in political donations last year, more than 90% of which went to Republicans, so it wouldn't be surprising if we saw more of these Chick-fil-A cameos in the coming weeks and months.

"If you come to my house, you'll find Chick-fil-A bags all over the floor" — Lindsey Graham pic.twitter.com/P3IEwMhFnr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2023

That's the second time today Lindsey Graham admitted to having Chick-fil-A bags all over his house floor:



"You've got Trump, you've got Pence, you've got Biden. The only thing I think you'll find at my house is a bunch of Chick-fil-A bags on the floor."pic.twitter.com/Ok7bEmuAso — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 25, 2023