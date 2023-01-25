Marjorie Taylor Greene "aims to be Trump's VP pick" says NBC News

Marjorie Taylor Greene is eyeing Donald Trump's 2024 ticket, hoping to get second billing, according to NBC News. And as far as speculations go, it's not surprising or far-fetched. Her "whole vision is to be vice president," a Trump-connected source told the network, who also thought she would be on Trump's short list.
And Steve Bannon seems to agree, for what that's worth, saying, "She sees herself on the short list for Trump's VP. Paraphrasing Cokie Roberts, when MTG looks in the mirror she sees a potential president smiling back."
Thus the lane-change, steering away from BFF Matt Gaetz and her MAGA chums to cozy up to the more "establishment wing" that includes Kevin McCarthy, all while undergoing a more polished Marge makeover.
From NBC News:
That goal is at the heart of Greene's recent efforts to rebrand herself as a politician who can stand astride the divide between the party's hard-liners and its establishment wing, the sources told NBC News.
It also helps explain why she threw herself into helping elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaker of the House after the midterm elections and took assignments on two committees — Homeland Security and Oversight and Accountability — where she can participate in high-profile investigations of President Joe Biden's administration. McCarthy also tapped her to be part of the panel investigating how the government handled the COVID-19 pandemic. …
"She's both strategic and disciplined — she made a power move, knowing it would run up hard against her most ardent crew," he said. "She was prepared to take the intense heat/hatred short-term for the long-term goal of being a player."
Trump has not publicly given any indication that he is seriously considering a vice-presidential pick at this early point in the process, and aides did not respond to NBC News' inquiries about Greene's chances of ending up on a Trump ticket.