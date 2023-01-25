Marjorie Taylor Greene "aims to be Trump's VP pick" says NBC News

Marjorie Taylor Greene is eyeing Donald Trump's 2024 ticket, hoping to get second billing, according to NBC News. And as far as speculations go, it's not surprising or far-fetched. Her "whole vision is to be vice president," a Trump-connected source told the network, who also thought she would be on Trump's short list.

And Steve Bannon seems to agree, for what that's worth, saying, "She sees herself on the short list for Trump's VP. Paraphrasing Cokie Roberts, when MTG looks in the mirror she sees a potential president smiling back."

Thus the lane-change, steering away from BFF Matt Gaetz and her MAGA chums to cozy up to the more "establishment wing" that includes Kevin McCarthy, all while undergoing a more polished Marge makeover.

From NBC News: