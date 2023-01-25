Ted Cruz angry on behalf of gamers

Texas' pride Ted Cruz is upset that Microsoft has a power-saving feature as default on the Xbox. I guess that power-saving features are a sign someone believes in equality and fair treatment, which is at odds with everything Ted Cruz and his base of elite gamers stand for.

Newsweek:

It noted, correctly, that the shutdown setting would mean some Xbox consoles have a slower boot time and others will not be able to be woken remotely. But the setting can, ultimately, be changed, according to Microsoft, if that is what the user wants.

"First gas stoves, then your coffee, now they're gunning for your Xbox," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted on Monday, citing a previous furore over remarks made by an official from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission about the health harms of gas stoves. The CPSC chair stated emphatically at the time that it was not looking to ban gas stoves.

"A default setting does not mean they are 'forcing' anyone to do anything," one user responded. "As an Xbox owner, this has been a choice for a while now. I appreciate that they offer it."