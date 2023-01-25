The trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves looks like the MCU is the DM



Of all of the nerd-centric properties to become cool in the last couple of decades, Dungeons & Dragons is the most unlikely one of the bunch. Since its debut, D&D has been a quick punchline to describe the social habits of "neckbeard nerds and basement-dwelling losers." However, now that nerds have become mainstream and tons of celebrities are known to have public D&D groups- including Joe Manganiello, who is married to Sophia Vergara – the perception of who plays Dungeons & Dragons has shifted radically. D&D is finally sexy. Well, sexier than it used to be, at least.

Since the general public is more receptive to Dungeons & Dragons, it was only a matter of time before Hollywood decided to make a movie and exploit the game's newfound acceptance. In the video linked above, you can check out the new trailer for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which looks like the Marvel cinematic universe is serving as the Dungeon Master for the film's tone.