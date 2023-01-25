Twitter censors BBC documentary revealing Narendra Modi's role in 2002 massacre of Muslims in India

The Intercept reports that Twitter and Youtube have both censored postings about a BBC documentary which exposes Indian premier Narendra Modi's role in the 2002 Gujarat massacre of Muslims.

Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser at the Indian government's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, denounced the BBC documentary as "hostile propaganda and anti-India garbage." He said that both Twitter and YouTube had been ordered block links to the film, before adding that the platforms "have complied with the directions." Gupta's statements coincided with posts from Twitter users in India who claimed to have shared links to the documentary but whose posts were later removed and replaced with a legal notice. …

This act of censorship — wiping away allegations of crimes against humanity committed by a foreign leader — sets a worrying tone for Twitter, especially in light of its new management.

Elon Musk's self-identification as a "free-speech absolutist" has been a primary talking point for the billionaire as he has sought to explain why he took ownership of the platform last year. Much of his criticism of Twitter revolved around its decision to censor reporting around Hunter Biden, the son of then-presidential candidate Joe Biden