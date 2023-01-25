Video series teaches about COVID-19

Here's a terrific resource for anyone who would like to share research-based information about COVID-19 in an engaging and accessible format. Through a series of eight short videos he created to show in his classes at Tulane University's School of Medicine, Dr. Michael Hoerger, PhD, MSCR, MBA and Assistant Professor of Psychology and Psychiatry, provides a terrific overview of the current state of knowledge about COVID-19. The series is called "Surviving the COVID-19 Pandemic: Things I Have Learned (So Far)," and includes the following topics: (1) Introduction, (2) COVID-19 is NOT "A Cold or the Flu," (3) SARS-CoV-2 is Airborne, (4) Multi-layered Mitigation, (5) Staying Home When Sick: Quarantine, Isolation, Testing, (6) Masking—High Quality, Well-fitting, Authentic, (7) Clean Air – Filtration, and (8) Dealing with Illness – When COVID Strikes Home.
