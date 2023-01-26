Adam Schiff joins the race for California's Senate seat; Senator Feinstein still on the fence

While long-serving Senator Diane Feinstein is still on the fence about running for re-election, three California congresspeople have already declared. Representative Adam Schiff of California's 30th district, which covers Hollywood, Burbank, Pasadena, and a whole raft of places over in that northeastern part of Los Angeles, has announced his entry into the race. Schiff joins Representatives Katie Porter and Barbara Lee in not caring what serving Senator Diane Feinstein does next year.

Schiff, like his opponents, has been an incredible congressperson. I hope that they and any other candidates who vie for the seat use this as an example to discuss the issues important to Californians and not devolve into standard politics. There will be a Republican in the race, but they will not matter.

