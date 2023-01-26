Frankie Muniz is shooting a show about his Nascar career

In Malcolm in the Middle, actor Frankie Muniz played the titular Malcolm, a boy genius from a blue-collar family. The show was a delightful window into middle-class family life in the late 90s and early 2000s that helped launch the career of Bryan Cranston. However, at the time, Malcolm in the Middle seemed like a vehicle to launch Muniz into the spotlight.

During his tenure as Malcolm, Muniz started to take roles in Disney channel movies and feature films. For a minute, Muniz looked like he was going to transition to a promising film career, but suddenly he decided to retire early. And by early, I mean he stopped working in his 30s.

After his retirement, Muniz spent a good bit of his money on cars and frequently mentioned his desire to become a race car driver. Now, after a couple of decades, Muniz is on his way to fulfilling his Nascar ambitions. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Frankie Muniz is prepping a docuseries to chronicle his Nascar journey.