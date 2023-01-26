George Santos' new "ad" shows his magical thinking in action (video)

As Abraham Lincoln once said, "You can be anything you want to be," and nobody proves this more than performance artist George Anthony Kitara Santos (D?R?–NY?). If you call yourself a boxer who beat Muhammad Ali in 1972, you're a fighter. If you call yourself Jewish, you are Jew-ish. If you call a banana meat, it tastes just like meat. It's just mind over matter, at least with MAGA constituents, as the GQP Congressman so magically proves in his new ad (see video below, kindly sponsored by The Daily Show).

Why are some people still supporting George Santos? His constituents just released this ad… pic.twitter.com/zZLCJnOW2K — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 25, 2023

