Judge orders release of Pelosi attack videos

Though already played in open court, videos of the attack on Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's husband, were withheld by police when the media asked for copies. A judge yesterday ordered the release of what are, without question, public records.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled there was no reason to keep the footage secret, especially after prosecutors played it in open court during a preliminary hearing last month, according to Thomas R. Burke, a San Francisco-based lawyer who represented The Associated Press and a host of other news agencies in their attempt to access the evidence. The San Francisco District Attorney's Office handed over the evidence to Murphy on Wednesday following a court hearing. Murphy asked the court clerk's office to distribute it to the media, which could happen as soon as Thursday. Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi's husband, was asleep at the couple's San Francisco home on Oct. 28 when someone broke in and beat him with a hammer. Prosecutors have charged 42-year-old David DePape in connection with the attack.

Obviously it must be released and should never have been withheld. That said, the game is between it being manipulated to support conspiracy theories or played on loop at sports bars for the amusement of patrons. All great stuff.