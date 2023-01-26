More promises an ugly truck will enter production

Once again, Elon Musk has added a lot of 'well maybe' language in promising that Tesla's truck really-totally-probably, with a good level of certainty, will enter production in 2023. Musk advises people to not count trucks, however, as 2024 is when things will get real.
The "CyberTruck" resembles a Humvee dressed in a Sexy Pontiac Aztec Halloween costume and was apparently inspired by The Homer, original Battlestar Galactica's Cylons, and maybe the DeLorean.
"We do expect production to start sometime this summer, but I always kind of downplay the start of production because the start of production is always very slow." Moreover, the American EV maker stated in its Shareholder Deck for the call that Cybertruck production "remains on track to begin" later this year.
Musk went on to say that "I wouldn't put too much stock in the start of production," noting that volume production is what's important, with a scheduled ramp-up set for 2024.
Not that the volume-oriented lineup of vehicles in the manufacturer's portfolio has matured, with over 1.3 million vehicles delivered worldwide in 2022, and with the Semi already on the roads, it's time for the Cybertruck to enter the final phases of its development and reach production-ready status.