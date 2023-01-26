More promises an ugly truck will enter production

Once again, Elon Musk has added a lot of 'well maybe' language in promising that Tesla's truck really-totally-probably, with a good level of certainty, will enter production in 2023. Musk advises people to not count trucks, however, as 2024 is when things will get real.

The "CyberTruck" resembles a Humvee dressed in a Sexy Pontiac Aztec Halloween costume and was apparently inspired by The Homer, original Battlestar Galactica's Cylons, and maybe the DeLorean.

Inside EVs: