Musk's Twitter sued for allowing anti-semitic hate speech in Germany

Pre-Musk Twitter was not a safe online space for Jewish people. As it's new ownership has eliminated much of the pre-existing trust and safety staff Twitter's hate speech is on the rise. The platform is being sued in Germany, where anti-semitic content is recognized as evil and odious as opposed to US "free speech" proponents who want Nazis to have a voice.

Tech Crunch:

The lawsuit, which was filed yesterday in the Berlin regional court by HateAid, a group that campaigns against hate speech, and the European Union of Jewish Students (EUJS), argues that Musk-owned Twitter is failing to enforce its own rules against antisemitic content, including holocaust denial.

Holocaust denial is a crime in Germany — which has strict laws prohibiting antisemitic hate speech — making the Berlin court a compelling arena to hear such a challenge.

…

Since the Tesla CEO took over Twitter at the end of October, he has drastically reduced Twitter's headcount, including in core safety functions like content moderation — also slashing staff in regional offices around Europe, including in Germany. Plus he's entirely disbanded Twitter's Trust and Safety Council and reinstated scores of accounts that had previously been banned for breaking Twitter's rules — creating conditions that look ideal for hate speech to flourish unchecked.