Pennsylvania police chief charged with running drugs

Shawn Denning, the police chief of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested and faces federal drugs charges, reports ABC News. On the DOJ's press release we find two counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine, two counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine, one count of aiding and abetting the attempted distribution of methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute drugs.

On several occasions, court documents allege Denning would use the app Wickr to communicate about the drugs. In one conversation, paperwork shows he told an informant the app is "encrypted" and "safe for both of us." The paperwork also shows a picture of what appears to be cocaine sent to the informant from Denning to show what Denning could supply them with. Authorities allege Denning worked with at least three sources to distribute drugs, even sending what they called menus, listing products and prices. The DEA says they have hard evidence connecting Denning to the case, including messages, audio and video recordings as well as surveillance.