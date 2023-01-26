People are selling water on eBay from the recently shuttered Splash Mountain ride

Splash Mountain at Disney World in Florida, the log-flume ride inspired by the racist 1960s film Song of the South, closed earlier this week. Fans flocked to the park to experience the attraction one last time and some individuals are now trying to profit by selling jars of water collected on the final day of operation on eBay. One listing of a 16.9 oz plastic bottle of the water has received 39 bids and is up to $10,100.

Water nonsense aside, the ride will be re-imagined into a new attraction based on the non-racist 2009 Disney film, The Princess and The Frog. (via Kotaku)